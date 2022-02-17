Mizuho Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $244.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.16. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.