Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 806.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.