Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.09 billion-$14.09 billion.
OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.86.
Otsuka Company Profile
