Primerica, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

NYSE PRI opened at $141.00 on Thursday. Primerica has a one year low of $135.18 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Primerica by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Primerica by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

