TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.708 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

