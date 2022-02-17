Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,556,545. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.