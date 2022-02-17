Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of World Fuel Services worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of INT opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

