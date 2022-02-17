iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $47,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after buying an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 573.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 397,634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after buying an additional 94,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $198.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

