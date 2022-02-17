Zacks: Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.