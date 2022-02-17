Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.11. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI opened at $55.38 on Monday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.