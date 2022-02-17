Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.11. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI opened at $55.38 on Monday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

