$0.67 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BLKB stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,747.25 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.