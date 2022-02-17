Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$6.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.65-6.65 EPS.

Shares of ALB opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7,595.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

