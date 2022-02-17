Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after buying an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 115,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,443,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

