Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.440 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

