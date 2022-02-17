Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

