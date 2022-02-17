Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94.
Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)
