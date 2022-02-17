First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.07. Approximately 1,220,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,830,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $576,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,226,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,084,000 after buying an additional 125,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 157,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

