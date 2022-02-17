Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.72). Approximately 9,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 245,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £706.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

