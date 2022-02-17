Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of OMC opened at $86.34 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.33 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

