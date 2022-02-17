$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

