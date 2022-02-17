Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.88 EPS

Analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cerner posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

