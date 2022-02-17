Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE SCI opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.