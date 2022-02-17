Morgan Stanley Cuts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $36.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. Toast has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after buying an additional 1,406,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
