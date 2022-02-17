Datamine Market Cap Reaches $239,440.19 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $239,440.19 and $7,488.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00294838 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005880 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000826 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.52 or 0.01198140 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212,138 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

