Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.16 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $39.24 or 0.00090670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $473.85 million and $36.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00289618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00076058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 12,075,869 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

