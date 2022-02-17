FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $19.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

CAR opened at $174.80 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.