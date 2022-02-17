Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

