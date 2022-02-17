Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on March 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Agree Realty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Agree Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.