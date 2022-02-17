Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.02. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $7.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $181.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $123.89 and a 1 year high of $185.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

