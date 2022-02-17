Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,400 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 745,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.49.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.