Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Decreases By 25.6%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 798.0 days.

Shares of CHEOF opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $128.75 and a 12-month high of $185.30.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

