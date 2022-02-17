Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDHF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Hempfusion Wellness
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hempfusion Wellness (CBDHF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.