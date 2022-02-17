ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives $3.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

ZIOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

