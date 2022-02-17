$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $179,169.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

