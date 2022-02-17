A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,776 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $72.32 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

