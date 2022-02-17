Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.78. The company has a market cap of C$355.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.01 and a 12-month high of C$16.72.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

