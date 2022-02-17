Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ARDC opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

