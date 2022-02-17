Citigroup Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.36.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $233.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $223.81 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

