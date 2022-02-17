Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.