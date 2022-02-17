Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

