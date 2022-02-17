Insider Buying: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Acquires 8,753 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director David M. Mott purchased 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.04. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Get IMARA alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IMARA by 2,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IMARA by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.