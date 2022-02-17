HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,964 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,935,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

