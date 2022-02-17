Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $96.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.