Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

