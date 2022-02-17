NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -380.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.