Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

