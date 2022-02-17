Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $15,750.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $15,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 294,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.