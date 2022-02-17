Terry Gardiner Purchases 550,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Terry Gardiner purchased 550,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,650.00 ($16,892.86).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Terry Gardiner purchased 700,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($22,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 25.92 and a quick ratio of 25.92.

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Halls Creek Copper, brown well, Panton, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

