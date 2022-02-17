Daniel B. Fitzpatrick Acquires 1,000 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.