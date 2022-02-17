Daniel B. Fitzpatrick Acquires 1,000 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70.
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
1st Source Company Profile
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1st Source (SRCE)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.