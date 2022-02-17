BitWhite Tops One Day Volume of $50,951.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $119,476.60 and approximately $50,951.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

