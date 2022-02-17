Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $432.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.