Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $459,505.08 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $129,499.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

